DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

