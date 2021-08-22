Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $184.99 million and $4.95 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00057393 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000078 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

