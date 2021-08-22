DOC.COM (MTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $26,003.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. DOC.COM has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,003.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.35 or 0.00822097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00105066 BTC.

DOC.COM Coin Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,228 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

