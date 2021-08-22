DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.43, but opened at $63.92. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. DLocal shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 12,391 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLO. UBS Group began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,150,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at about $11,617,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter worth approximately $17,130,000. 0.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

