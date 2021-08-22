Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 703 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

