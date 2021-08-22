Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.87. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.47 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.