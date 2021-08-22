Disciplined Investments LLC Has $7.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 942,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,935,000 after purchasing an additional 143,612 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 146,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $106.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

