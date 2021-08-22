Disciplined Investments LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 669,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 184,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38.

