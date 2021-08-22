Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after buying an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after buying an additional 86,489 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.