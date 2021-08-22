Disciplined Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

