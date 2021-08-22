Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

