Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) shot up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.69. 6,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 19.51% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.