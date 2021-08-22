DinoSwap Price Reaches $0.90 (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.87 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00157497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.96 or 0.99954970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00922640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.12 or 0.06629037 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap's total supply is 71,824,472 coins and its circulating supply is 18,811,692 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

