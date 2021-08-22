Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $2,423.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00083263 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.