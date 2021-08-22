Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.34

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €68.34 ($80.40) and last traded at €67.34 ($79.22), with a volume of 154234 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.34 ($79.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLG. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.20 ($75.53).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 59.23.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

