Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Lowered by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $191.75 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.59. The firm has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

