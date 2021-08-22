Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $11.80 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of DB stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.28. 2,465,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,287. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,510,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,876,000 after purchasing an additional 969,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,081,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244,762 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,501,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 44.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,130,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

