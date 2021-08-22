Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target to GBX 320

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abrdn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 312 ($4.08).

Shares of LON:ABDN traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 264 ($3.45). The company had a trading volume of 5,010,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,775. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

