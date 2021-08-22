Deri Protocol (DERI) Trading 15.3% Higher This Week

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $5.29 million and $1.23 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00156967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,293.61 or 0.99657992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00917177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.84 or 0.06646470 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.