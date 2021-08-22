DeGate (DG) One Day Volume Tops $309,329.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One DeGate coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $309,329.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00056792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00132659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00157585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,175.37 or 1.00223687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00931453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.90 or 0.06617459 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,832,951 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

