DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading 104.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $8.73 million and $1.67 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00055414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00129158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00156413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,692.64 or 1.00155555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.25 or 0.00911714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.06642930 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,134,190 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.