Dean S. Adler Sells 10,370 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $925,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Safehold stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.