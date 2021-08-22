Dean S. Adler Sells 10,370 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Director Dean S. Adler sold 10,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $925,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Safehold stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78.
Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Safehold
Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.
