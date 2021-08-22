DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

Several research firms have issued reports on DCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98).

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,004 ($78.44). 115,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,859. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,920 ($90.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,004.13.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

