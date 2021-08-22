Datacoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Datacoin has a market cap of $19,326.12 and approximately $39.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001106 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031120 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

