Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.71 and last traded at $71.29. 3,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,207,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

