Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Nomura currently has $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Daqo New Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 51.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.