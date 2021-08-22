Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading 1.1% Higher

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.30). 879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Danakali in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £83.55 million and a PE ratio of -16.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.72.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the development of the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015.

