Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,153. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $321.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $323.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

