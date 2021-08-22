DAEX Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $4.09 million and $28,114.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00827492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00105559 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

