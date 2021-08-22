Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 9,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,082,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DADA. raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

