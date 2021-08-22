CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CONE. TD Securities upped their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,985,000 after buying an additional 256,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after purchasing an additional 48,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 685,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,753. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.38. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.