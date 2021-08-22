Cyrus Harmon Sells 12,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49.

On Friday, June 18th, Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

