CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

