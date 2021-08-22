CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $303.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.92.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

