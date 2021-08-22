CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 348,009 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,009 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for approximately 1.4% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,489,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,594,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,232,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,253,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,740,461. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

