CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $5,722,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $324.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,200. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $326.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

