CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 27,760,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

