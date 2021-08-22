CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 2,251 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,403.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock worth $9,710,247 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.69. 422,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.79. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $287.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.