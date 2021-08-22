CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.47. 500,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,530. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.59. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

