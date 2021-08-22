CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,617,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,744. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

