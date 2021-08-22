CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $197.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $32.74 million and approximately $197.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.20 or 0.00303613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00050549 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,273,720 coins and its circulating supply is 144,273,720 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

