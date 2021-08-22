Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

In related news, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $18,116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,350,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

