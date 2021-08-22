Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 141,254 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,518 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 141,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.96 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.33 million. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

