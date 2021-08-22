Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,325 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 94.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.48 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

