Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $95,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 149,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 118,876 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

