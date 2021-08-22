Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,793,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 359,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,471,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

SVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

