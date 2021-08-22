Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,205,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,366,000. 40 North Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Talend by 2,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 1,500.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 420,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $66.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.71.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

