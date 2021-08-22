Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

NYSE CCO opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

