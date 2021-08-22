Crowny Price Tops $0.0176 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $181,999.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00129990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00157803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,796.63 or 0.99979833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.72 or 0.00911192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.25 or 0.06608245 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.