Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.67

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.67 and last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 1725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIHY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

